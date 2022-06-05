BILLIE LEA CARVER CAMPBELL, 73, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022. Billie was born October 31, 1948 in Ceredo, to the late Billy Jack Carver. Billie's grandparents, the late Jack and Beulah Ball Carver, adopted her as an infant after her father passed away. Billie grew up in Ceredo, and graduated from C-K High School. She married the love of her life, the late Dale Edward Campbell, and together they raised three children. Billie was creative, a wonderful mother and grandmother, she loved her family with a passion and was a good friend to many. The Campbell house was the place neighbors and friends gathered to play cards, board games, and to make memories. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her two beloved sisters, Julie Carver Mannon and Jean Carver Plymale. She is survived by her daughter, Misty Campbell Davies; her son, Cory Davies; her daughter, Brie Davies, Cornelius Lambert and their daughter, Zella Davies; and Brie and Cory's dad, Scott Davies; her son, Tony (Shatika) Campbell and their family, Jacob (Madison) Campbell, Joshua and his fiancé, Savannah Miller, Jared, Emma, Alyndas, Hayley, Tristan and Tavian; her son, Jason Campbell and his significant other, Sheila Mannon and his family, Zachary (Megan) Campbell, Devin Campbell, Emma Isabella Poff-Campbell and Shelby Lynn Poff-Campbell. Additional survivors include, a niece, Kim Mannon; nephew, Jeff (Rhonda) Mannon and their daughters, Jaci Mannon and her sons, Evan and Cashtyn; Jordan Mannon (Travis) Nash and their children, Liam and Charley; her brother-in-law, Richard Plymale; his daughter, Lisa Plymale (John) Jennings and their family; and many other cherished family members and friends. Billie loved her big family and was always available for whatever someone needed, she was their bright light and they knew she would always make time to listen to their hopes, dreams or concerns. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 3 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
