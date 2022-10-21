BILLIEJEANOSBURNBILLIEJEANOSBU

BILLIE JEAN OSBURN, 94, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away October 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 27, 1928 in Fallsburg, Ky. In 1957 she purchased the Wayne Florist where she continued to work until she was 92. Her husband, Glen Ellis Osburn, preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Jay Glen Osburn, and wife, Karen of Wayne, W.Va., Ronnie Osburn, and wife, Debbie of Winter Haven, Fla.; a special daughter-in-law, Mickie Kimble, of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Joann Mullins, and husband, Gary, of Louisa, Ky.; E.K. Belcher and wife, Rebecca, of Ashland, Ky.; five grandchildren: Jennifer Scott and husband, David, Parker Osburn, Brianna Frazier and husband, T.J. Andrew Osburn, Evan Osburn and wife, Bernice; five great grandchildren: Ethan Scott, Parker Scott, and Kaitlyn, Kinzie and Gatlin Frazier; a special niece, Beth LeMaster. Private services were held for the family as she is laid to rest beside her husband at Elmwood Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her wonderful friends and neighbors, Roger and Katie Perry, Wilford and Linda Maynard, Peggy Frazier Thompson, Melissa and Delaine Adkins and Luke. They would also like to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Huntington Home Care.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- South Point man returns to his roots as apple orchard opens to public
- Huntington woman arraigned after child admitted to hospital with burns
- Angela Mae "Maggie" Adkins
- Midland’s Charles sets national scoring record
- Bridge Day returns after two-year pause with perfect weather, crowds
- Chuck Landon: Law of averages favoring WVU
- No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali
- Man confesses to killing Huntington woman nearly 30 years after crime
- Pumpkin House prepares to welcome giant pumpkin for annual display
- Milton officials revisit West Virginia American Water proposal
Collections
- Photos: Chilifest, West Virginia State Chili Championship
- Photos: Bridge Day
- Photos: "Hocus Pocus" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Open to All Picnic
- Photos: Huntington High School vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: Second annual Corks & Kegs
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter "Scary & Hairy" adoption event
- Photos: Lynd's Sunrise Orchard
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Hoops in Huntington