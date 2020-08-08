Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLY BABE HALSTEAD, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born May 22, 1959, at Summersville, W.Va., he was a son of the late Babe and Patricia Dawson Halstead. He was a union dock worker for Kroger Company at Proctorville, Ohio, and he loved to work on cars. Survivors include his wife, Tearasa Minard Halstead; one son, Tony Pitarre; grandson Mikey; siblings Denise (David) Boley, Sherry (Jeff) Bennett, Ronnie (Betty) Halstead, Michelle Halstead and Crystal Halstead; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Halstead Family Cemetery at Pool, with Pastor Rick Childers officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhome.com

