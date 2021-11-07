BILLY “BILL” MADISON PECK, 73, of Huntington, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Bill was born March 1 in Logan, WV. He was raised by his Aunt Cecilia, whom he deeply loved.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life after 54 years of marriage, Julie McMillian Peck. The love he and Julie shared was so special; you could always see the meaning of true love.
Also, Bill is leaving memories to his two sons that he loved dearly and spoke of often, Mark Peck (Deb Poff) of Michigan, and Tom (Devan) Peck of Huntington; his grandchildren, Enzo and Morgan Peck, who stole his heart, and he was so proud to gain the name “Grandad”; his faithful Corgi companion, Grif, who was always by his side; a brother, Roger Peck; several nieces and nephews; and close friends who were like family.
Bill graduated from Barboursville HS in 1966 and attended Marshall University. He reached the status of an Eagle Scout.
He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the U.S. Army and received the Purple Heart-Combat Infantry Badge. While in Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange, which potentially led to his battle with cancer.
Bill was the VP of sales at several companies in the plumbing and finishing industry and retired from Electro Chemical Finishing.
Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Huntington, WV. He loved the Lord, and there was no doubt that he is reunited with loved ones.
After retirement he didn’t slow down. You could find him in his son’s store, Huntington Cycle and Sport, several times a week talking to the customers. He had a love for Harley motorcycles and attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally several times. He was always planning his and Julie’s next adventure, whether it was sailing, traveling in their RV or catching up with old friends. His enjoyment was being with his family and friends, traveling and seeing new places. The last few years, he and Julie enjoyed going to Destin, Florida, for the winter months. It was something he always looked forward to. Besides the warm weather, it was all the friends that were lined up each week to come visit. You knew Bill was excited and all in when you heard him say, “Ohhhh boy.”
The celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at The Jockey Club at The Frederick, 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at The Cleveland Clinic and ProMedica Flower Rehabilitation in Toledo, Ohio, for their support during this time. Many thanks to cousins Rob and Karen Zenz, who opened their house to Bill and Julie during the last few months and showed such love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Huntington City Mission, P.O. Box 3, Huntington, WV 25703. Or you can donate online at https://huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com/.
Bill loved BIG! By knowing Bill, you knew you had a friend for life and were loved. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, including a stranger. If he was here today, he would tell you, “Don’t be sad, no reason to cry — go live life,” and he would finish it up with, “Roll Tide!”
Even though he is no longer here, we will carry his love and memories on with us. Until we meet again, “Roll Tide!”