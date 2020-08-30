Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BILLY BRUCE VIPPERMAN, 70, of Barboursville, went home to heaven on August 28, 2020. He was born June 28, 1950, in Williamson, W.Va., the youngest son of Emogene Norman Vipperman of Huntington and the late Robert Lee Vipperman. In addition to his late father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Vipperman. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Judy McCallister-Brown-Vipperman of Barboursville; his sister, Brenda (Charlie) Rucker-McLaurin of Barboursville, and sister-in-law, Nicki Vipperman of Huntersville, N.C. He was a loving father to his daughter, Sarah (Eddie) Cusack of Ashley, Ohio; his son, Adam (Kim) Vipperman of Canal Winchester, Ohio; his oldest son, Jason (Christy) Vipperman of Milton, Ga.; his two stepsons, Jeremy Brown and Jamey (Amy) Brown of Barboursville; along with his 12 beloved grandchildren and step-grandchildren who adored him as “Poppy”: Aiden, Alexandria, Ashley, Ava, Elliott, Emily, Garrett, Kyle, Logan, Luke, Nathan and Scarlett. He is also survived by his aunt, Shelby (Eugene) Adams of Adairsville, Ga., as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He started his career at Armstrong in Huntington before traveling around the country to pursue various business ventures in the manufacturing industry. Those ventures led him to Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Texas and Indiana. He served many roles including Plant Manager, Quality Assurance Manager and eventually retired from Fleetwood Homes in 2009 to “come back home, to the place, where ‘he’ belonged, West Virginia.” He was a lifelong fan of buying and selling antiques. Along with his sister, he co-founded Antiques & Collectibles at 14th in Huntington. He was a wonderful man with an incredible heart who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.