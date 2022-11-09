BILLY DAVIS of West Hamlin, W.Va., born: March 18, 1950, passed away: Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of seventy-two years, seven months and twenty days. He was the son of the late Spence and Gertie Thompson Davis and is also preceded in death by his son Timothy Wayne Davis; brother Spence Allen Davis; mother-in-law and father-in-law Worley and Helen Duty of War, W.Va., and brother-in-law Raymond Meade.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Duty Davis; two sisters, Delores (Dallas) Roberts, Barbara Meade; two brothers, James (Garnett) Davis, Donald (Dottie) Davis and one brother-in-law, James (Edie) Duty. He was blessed and loved by his special nieces and nephews with whom he had a very special bond with. He will be missed by the close friends he has had since his childhood days.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Mark Terry officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JOANN WHEELER, 87, of Milton, passed away October 23, 2022. She was born November 27, 1934, …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.