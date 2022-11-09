Billy Davis
BILLY DAVIS of West Hamlin, W.Va., born: March 18, 1950, passed away: Monday, November 7, 2022, at the age of seventy-two years, seven months and twenty days. He was the son of the late Spence and Gertie Thompson Davis and is also preceded in death by his son Timothy Wayne Davis; brother Spence Allen Davis; mother-in-law and father-in-law Worley and Helen Duty of War, W.Va., and brother-in-law Raymond Meade.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Duty Davis; two sisters, Delores (Dallas) Roberts, Barbara Meade; two brothers, James (Garnett) Davis, Donald (Dottie) Davis and one brother-in-law, James (Edie) Duty. He was blessed and loved by his special nieces and nephews with whom he had a very special bond with. He will be missed by the close friends he has had since his childhood days.

