BILLY F. "FRED" JONES, 87 of Logan, W.Va., born March 22, 1936, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Fred was the son of the late Arlie and Irene Jones of Logan, W.Va. In addition to his late parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of many years, Wilma Dempsey Jones.
He is survived by one brother, Robert F. Jones of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, Tracy (Violet) Dempsey; two sisters in law, Mildred (Dennis) Napier, and Gwendolyn (Roy) Newsome, all of Harts, W.Va.; and one aunt, Linda Wallace of Clearfield, Ky.
Fred is also survived by loving nieces and nephews: Gregory (Toni) Jones and daughter Madison; Stephanie (Brad) Carman and children Hailey (Tyler) Newell, and Hayden Carman of Marietta, Ohio; Brian (Allison) Jones and sons Isaiah, Austin and Grant of Wellington, Florida; Dr. Jennifer W. Jones of Cornelius, N.C.; Misty (Greg) Browning and children Baylee and P.D. of Harts, W.Va.; Brad (Cindy) Napier and sons Desmond and Brenden of Logan, W.Va.; Ace Freeman and daughters Melia and Alissa of Chapmanville, W.Va.; Justin Dempsey and daughter Valerie of Beckley, W.Va.; Andy (Beth) Williamson and children Andi, Ali, Drew and Paul Herbert of Harts, W.Va.; and one special and dedicated friend, Peggy Sue Adkins of Whitman, W.Va. Also surviving Fred are multiple cousins and their families.
Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a long serving member of the Masons and of the Beni Kaden Shriners. Fred worked in the grocery industry for many years, serving as the produce manager for the A&P Company in Logan, W.Va. He also served as a sales representative in coal mining supplies and for several automobile dealerships. Fred was an avid bowler, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with all his loving family and friends.
We, all the family, want to extend our sincere gratitude to Fred's caregivers, Jeanine Berry and Karen and Chris Evans. We extend a thank you to his friend and neighbor, Sam Doss, for all his help and kindness throughout the years.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., with Pastor Joaquine Ooten officiating. Entombment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital.
