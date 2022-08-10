BILLY G. ADAMS of Barboursville, 86-years-old, and born March 16, 1936, passed away August 5, 2022, at home. Billy was a husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Logan County to the late Frank and Susan Mullins Adams, he was the youngest of 15 children, all of whom have preceded him in death. Billy graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1953, and entered the US Air Force in June of 1954, where he did clerical work for Generals. He returned home and enrolled in Marshall College. He met his wife Mary Catherine "Cathy" two weeks after coming to Huntington. They were married for over 62 years. He worked at the Boy's Club in the West End for many years to help with school expenses. Billy graduated with a BA degree in Education in 1962 and began teaching at Jefferson Elementary then he reenlisted in the US Air Force for Officer Training. After OCS he did field investigations and achieved the rank of Lieutenant before resigning his commission and returning to complete his master's degree in Education in 1965. Billy was hired as an administrator in 1965, as a "teaching principal" and quickly rose through the ranks. He was administrator for McCommas, Merritt's Creek, Martha, Jefferson, Simms, Emmons, Lincoln, and Gallaher Elementary Schools. Next, he was the Manager of Service Personnel at the Cabell County Central Office and finally the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools. He was well known for cleaning up messes in a short amount of time and his advice on school matters was regarded with great credibility. He taught graduate classes at Marshall University during the 1970's for extra income as he had over 100 hours of graduate and post graduate classes in education and school law. Billy retired on October 31, 2001, after two heart attacks and 38 years of service in education. He had four years of unused sick leave and vacation days when he retired as he rarely missed work. Billy had many other health problems for the rest of his life including strokes, colon cancer, Alzheimer's, and lastly pancreatic cancer. He loved to play basketball throughout his life and played until he was 65. He also played basketball in the US Air Force and traveled across the country doing so. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, his son, Scott, his grandson, Nikola, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Also, Rod and Karen Adkins were best friends to Billy's family throughout the years. Billy was a member of the Huntington Elks Club, the American Legion, and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi graduate academic honor society. Private burial was held at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
