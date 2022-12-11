BILLY GENE CHAPMAN, 88, of Kenova, W.Va., died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Heritage Center. Bill was born June 7, 1934 in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Walter and Edna Simpkins Chapman. He was a retired truck driver. Also preceding him in death were his brothers and sisters: Marylou, Bobby, James, Gary and Kenneth Chapman, Janice Burton, Wilma Lloyd and Zelma "Kay" Ramey. Survivors include his daughter, Linda Crowder of Huntington and son, Keith (Lessie) Chapman of Kenova, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

