Billy J. Stapleton
BILLY J. STAPLETON, 92 of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was born November 17, 1929, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late William Bill Stapleton and Nellie Fraley Stapleton. Billy was a retired heavy equipment operator for Blacktop Industries and was a faithful member of the Genoa United Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict.

