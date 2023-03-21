BILLY JOE DAY, 87 of Barboursville, W.Va., died peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023, surrounded by his family at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ivan Asbury Officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Billy was born June 2, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Otis and Ima Young Day. His sister Judy Day Flannery also preceded him in death. He served his country in the U.S. Army based in Munich, Germany. He retired from INCO Alloys with 32 years of service. He was a member of the 26th Street Baptist Church where he developed a love for singing. He was a member of several Southern Gospel Quartets; his latest groups were The Rejoicers and The Journeymen. He was a 50-year member of the Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Beni Kedem Shiners and The Guyandotte Chapter # 89 OES. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen Day of 59 years; his daughters, Pamela Sue Hudson (Brian) of Scott Depot, W.Va., Jennifer Lynn Farrar (Mitch) of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren Luke Thomas Farrar, Noah Andrew Farrar of Huntington, Matthew Scott Hudson, Lauren McKenzie Hudson and Emily Alexis Hudson of Scott Depot; his special niece, Susan Flannery Glenn (Tom) and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

