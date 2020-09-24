BILLY LESTER STEVENS passed away in his home on September 18, 2020. He was 88 years old. Billy was born in Huntington, W.Va., on October 10, 1931. He was the son of the late Lester and Elva Stevens. He was the loving husband of Verna Gwilliams Stevens, whom he married on October 10, 1949. He joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1949 and served until 1951. He was a member of the Marine Band. In 1950, he started what would be a 41-year career in the railroad industry, first with C&O Railway and later CSX Transportation. He worked for many years in management for CSX, including in Huntington, W.Va., Norfolk, Va., Richmond, Va., Baltimore, Md., and Chicago, Ill. He loved his job, the railroad and the CSX family. Bill was a man of deep Christian faith. He loved the Lord and attended church faithfully his entire life. He was a longtime member of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington and also attended Church of The Open Door in Westminster, Md., while there with family. Being friends with two deaf brothers as a child, Billy became fluent in sign language and went on to become an advocate for the deaf community. He was, as a sign-language interpreter, passionately serving in the deaf ministry at church for many years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, listening to gospel music, swimming and watching Marshall University football. He loved spending time with his family and doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being their “Papa” was his greatest joy. Preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Lou) Stevens, sister, Maxine (Harry) Gwilliams, and son-in-law, Thomas Coglianese. Survived by his wife, Verna Gwilliams Stevens, and only child, Terrie Stevens Coglianese; grandchildren, Billi (Gerald) Gore, Kelly (Joseph) Creed, Renee (Timothy) Rogers, Tommy John (Patricia) Coglianese; great-grandchildren, Jay, Nick and Karigan Gore, Preston and Brooks Creed, Sophia and Savannah Rogers; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. Special thanks to his loving caregivers, Shirley Adkins, Ruby Adkins and Nancy Day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ministries of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, W.Va. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. and David Ball on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Services can be livestreamed from the link on the obituary page for Billy Stevens on the funeral home website at www.regerfh.com. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
