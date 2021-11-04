William Lonnie “Billy” Manns

September 2, 1955 — November 1, 2021

BILLY MANNS, 66, of Kiahsville, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Manns; his children, Lonzo (Leah) Manns, Jessica Manns, Candace (Elijah) Lawson and Josh (Jessica) Fleming; 10 grandchildren, Celeste Manns, Lonzo and Vito Manns, Bailey and Brendan LaRocca, Cade Manns, Aiden Garden, Kimberlynn and Anahstyn Lawson, and Kaleb Fleming; two sisters, Janet (Bill) Gibson and Angela (David) Koontz; a brother-in-law, Bennie Dean; a loving niece and her husband who served as caregivers, Courtney Koontz and Nick; and many additional loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday. Family may arrive at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Manns Cemetery.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you