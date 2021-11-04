BILLY MANNS, 66, of Kiahsville, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Manns; his children, Lonzo (Leah) Manns, Jessica Manns, Candace (Elijah) Lawson and Josh (Jessica) Fleming; 10 grandchildren, Celeste Manns, Lonzo and Vito Manns, Bailey and Brendan LaRocca, Cade Manns, Aiden Garden, Kimberlynn and Anahstyn Lawson, and Kaleb Fleming; two sisters, Janet (Bill) Gibson and Angela (David) Koontz; a brother-in-law, Bennie Dean; a loving niece and her husband who served as caregivers, Courtney Koontz and Nick; and many additional loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday. Family may arrive at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Manns Cemetery.
