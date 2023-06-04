Billy Michael Whitt
BILLY MICHAEL WHITT, 29, of Lesage, passed away May 31, 2023. He was born April 29, 1994, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Michael Anthony Whitt and Ellen Kay Mason Whitt of Barboursville. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Mary Clay and Tom Wells of Barboursville; two sisters, Amy Nash (Jordan) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Shannon Brooks (Justin) of Hurricane; nephews and nieces Ethan, Graham, Liam, and Corbin Nash, Thomas and Kaylee Brooks; several aunts, uncles, cousins, several close friends; his dogs Gator and Storm and his cat Oliver. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Troy Nicely. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Billy Whitt Scholarship Fund, c/o Amy Nash at City National Bank, 1041 Church Street, Milton, WV, 25541.

