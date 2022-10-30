BILLY RAY BLANKENSHIP, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Promedica of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. He was born October 4, 1941 in Barboursville, W.Va.; son of the late Ernest and Carrie Phelps Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert "Bob" Lee Blankenship, and one sister, Doris Jean Meade. Billy was a graduate of Barboursville High School and retired from INCO Alloys, where he served as a mechanic. He also served as president of Steelworkers Local 40 union. Billy is survived by his children: Randall Ray (Sandra) Blankenship, Shannon (Chris) Powell, Tyler (Ashley) Blankenship, and Tiffany Mills; grandchildren, Cody Blankenship, Chase McCaw, Madison Blankenship, Layne Powell, Eden Powell, Arabella Blankenship, Josie Blankenship, and Sierra Misner; and special friends: David Cardwell, Perk Daily, and Irvin Cremeans. There will be a private memorial service conducted for the family. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
