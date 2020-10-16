BILLY RAY CHATTERTON was born on March 10, 1955, to the late Pearley and Mary Catherine Chatterton. He passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a three-week battle with COVID-19, with his family close by his side. Bill became a Christian as a teenager and served the Lord faithfully unto death. He was a member of the Church of Christ at Fifth Street in Huntington, W.Va., where he had served as an elder for the last twelve years. He put his all into serving the members of the fold there by the extreme care he took of the beautiful new building and by the words of encouragement he offered to all. Bill was employed by Columbia Gas/NiSource for 37 years and retired in 2017. His dedication and work ethic were second to none and had always allowed him to provide a very good life for his family. If you knew Bill, he would always tell you about his priorities in life: God, the church, family and band. It would be remiss to not include classic cars in the list. Many times, he would joke with his children that they could not have any friends that weren’t in band. Supporting the band brought him so much joy. From driving the band truck to being booster president to chaperoning band camp, he left his mark on the program. He left his mark on all who knew him. It was a running joke that he should run for mayor. He knew everyone. And if he didn’t know you, it wouldn’t take a long conversation to see who you both did know and then become fast friends. He was a talker, and socializing came easy to him. So many of these traits he has passed on to his children. Bill was a loving husband, a wonderful father and an adoring papaw. The hole he leaves will never be filled. Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother and two brothers, Ken and Bernie Ward. He is survived by his wife, Tami; son, Joe (Amy) Chatterton of Lavalette, W.Va.; daughter, Amanda (David) Edwards of South Point, Ohio; and five grandchildren whom he loved with his whole heart: Paycie, Olivia, Levi, Lyndlee and Charlee Kat, his “big ’un.” In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by two sisters-in-law, Judy Maynard and Trish Ward, and a host of special friends, including Joe Goodrich, a lifelong friend and car buddy. A drive-thru visitation service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ at Fifth Street (2402 5th Street Road, Huntington, WV). A smaller funeral service, which will not be open to the public, will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with burial following at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Flowers may be sent to Reger Funeral Home or to the church building on the day of the visitation service. The family would love for you to write a memory you have of/with Bill and pass it to them during the drive-thru visitation, as a way to exchange something personal, in lieu of a hug or a shared guestbook during these trying times. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
