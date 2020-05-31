Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BIRT LEONARD LLOYD passed from this life April 5, 2020, at his home. Born October 11, 1937, in Wayne County, a son of the late Burgess Leonard Lloyd and Anna Lee Smith Lloyd, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Burgess Jr. and Ronald Lee Lloyd. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Evelyne Stephens Lloyd; son, Brett (Danielle); daughter, Leigh Ann; grandchildren, Tyler, Sierra, Mike and Alex; sister, Ramona McCollister; brothers, Larry and Kenny; and several nieces and nephews. He was among the first members of New Life Church, where he was an elder. He was active in coaching and officiating youth sports, molding the character of future young men. No services were held. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.