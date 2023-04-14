BLANE SCOTT EVANS, 65, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Mark Finley. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born August 16, 1957, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Clifton Evans and Shirley Hammer Evans. He was a retired employee of CSX Transportation and a member of the Ona and Milton Volunteer Fire Departments for many years. He is survived by one daughter, Mallory Mount of Milton; one son, Beau Evans of Ona; two sisters, Linda Reynolds and Karen Lasley, both of Milton; two nieces, Lisa Reynolds and Christy Stanley; nephew Matthew Lasley; a great-niece; great-nephews; and a host of cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

