BLANE SHREWSBERRY, 88, of Huntington, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in Huntington. He was born January 18, 1934, in Wheelwright, Ky., son of the late John and Myrtle Sifers Shrewsberry. He was a United States Army veteran and worked as a self-employed Carpenter. In addition to his parents, Blane was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria “Boots” Shrewsberry; two brothers, Kelzo and Shurl Shrewsberry; and one sister, Lucille Johnson. He is survived by two children, Zandra Mounts of Huntington and Mark Shrewsberry of Cooperstown, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Lindsay Clark, Caley Shrewsberry and Santiago Shrewsberry; one great-grandchild, Harper Clark; and daughter-in-law, Mikal Shrewsberry. At this time there are no services. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of Huntington. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coal miner killed in accident in southern West Virginia
- Two candidates ruled ineligible for Cabell County Commission race
- Other editors: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet again
- Sun Belt Conference releases Marshall's anticipated 2022 football schedule
- Victim of fatal Friday crash was an advocate for the LGBTQ community
- Tentative agreement reached with USW and oil, chemical companies
- Lost Huntington: Blue Sulphur Hotel
- DANIEL RAY NEAL
- BUSINESS BEAT: FoodFair to close Poca store
- Derek Coleman: Some facts to help you remember the Alamo
Collections
- Photos: 2022 WV State Wrestling Tournament begins
- Photos: The Tri-State Flood of 1997
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Winter Arts Fest
- Photos: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library used book sale
- Photos: Huntington vs. Parkersburg, girls basketball