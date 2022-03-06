BLANE SHREWSBERRY, 88, of Huntington, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in Huntington. He was born January 18, 1934, in Wheelwright, Ky., son of the late John and Myrtle Sifers Shrewsberry. He was a United States Army veteran and worked as a self-employed Carpenter. In addition to his parents, Blane was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria “Boots” Shrewsberry; two brothers, Kelzo and Shurl Shrewsberry; and one sister, Lucille Johnson. He is survived by two children, Zandra Mounts of Huntington and Mark Shrewsberry of Cooperstown, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Lindsay Clark, Caley Shrewsberry and Santiago Shrewsberry; one great-grandchild, Harper Clark; and daughter-in-law, Mikal Shrewsberry. At this time there are no services. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of Huntington. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

