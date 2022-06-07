RAY ALLEN BLANKENSHIP, 77 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Tim Halloran officiating. Entombment and Military Rites will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Online streaming will be on Beard Mortuary Facebook Page. He was born October 21, 1944, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Earl and Theldia Crabtree Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by brothers Arnold and Earl Blankenship. He was an Air Force veteran. Ray was the owner and operator of Ray Blankenship Construction Company. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Cassista Blankenship; two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah "Debbie" and Jay Hatcher of South Point, Ohio, and Lisa and Teddy Queen of Charleston, W.Va.; a son, Scott Blankenship of Huntington; four grandchildren, Christopher Jay (Risa) Hatcher, Samantha Rae Hatcher, Adeline Claire Queen and Bode Kincaid Queen; two great-grandchildren, Audrey Barbara and Margo Jay Hatcher; two nephews, Robbie and Jeff Blankenship; niece Rhonda Blankenship; brother-in-law and wife Tony and Donna Cassista, several great-nieces and great-nephews, a special longtime friend, Bill Baker, his loving dog Scooter and a host of extended family and friends. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Medical Center, Neuro Trauma/Neuroscience team for their excellent care of Ray during this trying time. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
