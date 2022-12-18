Bob Adkins
SYSTEM

BOB ADKINS, 84 of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home in Tavares, Florida on December 12, 2022, with his wife by his side. Remembrance of life for Bob will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Steverson, Hamlin and Hilbish, 226 E Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, Fla. Visitation will be held at the same location beginning at 2 p.m.

Bob was born November 14, 1938, in Midkiff, W.Va., the son of Robert and Nora Adkins, sisters Doris Adkins Cupp and Evelyn Adkins Price, each of whom he will be reunited with. The family, along with many friends, have lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. His sense of humor and love of life will be greatly missed.

