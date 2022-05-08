BOBBIE SPIRES TRAINOR, 83, passed away on April 16, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. She was born May 23, 1938, in Milledgeville, Ga., the daughter of Fred E. and Avie Livingston Spires, both of whom predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Coleman E. Trainor; her son, James; and a brother, Jerry Spires. Survivors include her son, Christopher (Erin) Trainor of Knoxville, Tenn.; her daughter, Catherine Trainor of Richmond, Va.; her brothers, James Spires of Bristol, Tenn., and Fred Spires of Pensacola, Fla.; and a host of friends in the cities she has called home: Charlottesville and Richmond, Va., Prescott, Ariz., and Huntington. In Huntington, she was a member of the Junior League of Huntington and an active volunteer for ASK (American Childhood Cancer Foundation), Second Presbyterian Church, the Huntington Museum of Art and the Musical Arts Guild. She loved reading, gardening, cooking, playing mahjong, cards and walking. Her friends were often recipients of her Brunswick stew or a plant exchange. A celebration of Bobbie’s life will be held May 21 at 11 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 901 Jefferson Avenue. Lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

