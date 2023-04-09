BOBBY ALLEN BLACK SR., 81, of Rockford, Ill., formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Ill. Funeral service will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, by Rev. Bill Spears on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Maupin Cemetery. He was born May 5, 1941, in Ona, W.Va., the son of the late Rev. Robert Lee and Una Mae Black. He married Shirley Faye (Sutphin) Black on Dec. 9, 1961. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; one son, Bobby Allen; three brothers, Homer, Richard, and James; and one sister, Eva Mae Spears. He is survived by two daughters, Mary "Kathy" Black (Ed) of Janesville, Wis., and Robin Meyer (Brian) of Rockford, Ill.; son, Kevin Black of Barboursville; brother, Donald Black (Bonnie) of Huntington; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

