BOBBY GENE DEAL, 65 of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Mason County, W.Va., died Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Teays Valley Center. He was born June 27, 1957, in Point Pleasant, Mason County, W.Va. Bobby was the son of the late Charles Luther and Belva Mae Adkins Deal. He had a brother, Charlie Deal, also precede him in death. He was retired from CSX Railroad. Survivors include his children, Melissa Geary (Jake), Robert Deal and Chris Deal, all of Wintersville, Ohio; and two sisters, Rita Deal (Trish Deal) of Barboursville and Joyce Robinson (Rick) of Pliny, W.Va. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting with cremation and inurnment will be in Deal Cemetery, Mason County. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you