BOBBY JOE SPURLOCK, 40, of Alkol, W.Va., grandson of Gloria Jean Walls of Alkol, died Sept. 21. No services are scheduled. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JEFF BLACK
- Hardin sentenced to at least 20 years in prison
- Editorial: Marshall's financial situation bears watching
- DR. DREW CARLTON APGAR
- Seven employees at Wayne courthouse positive for COVID-19
- National Day of Prayer service to take place Saturday
- Anonymous call leads to police presence at Huntington Middle
- Mountain Health hospitals revise visitation in response to community spread of COVID-19
- BRIAN LEWIS
- STEPHEN SHANE BLACK
Images
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival conducts reverse parade
- Photos: Local congregations gather for National Day of Prayer
- Photos: Cabell County Volunteer Fire Departments conduct training
- Photos: 7th annual “All Aboard the Yoga Motive”
- Photos: Fairland vs. Minford, girls soccer
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, football
- Photos: Marshall University Media Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church approaching its 150th Anniversary
- Photos: Storytime at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: South Point vs. Rock Hill, football