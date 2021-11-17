BOBBY JOE WILSON, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Bobby was born January 24, 1937, to Raymond Wilson and Ota Robertson Wilson of Wayne County, W.Va. He married Charlotte Jenanne Bryan in July of 1958 and loved her until his journey on Earth was complete. Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jenanne, his parents and a brother, Dallas (Jeanette) Wilson of Huntington, W.Va. Bobby Joe, a longtime youth football coach and founding member of the Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, worked several years for the Corrugated Box and Container Company in Guyandotte, before retiring from the Wayne County Board of Education. He is survived by two loving daughters, Lisa Renee (Gary) Wilson of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kelli Jo (Dave) Ferris of Huntington; two sisters, Delores (JR) O’Brien of Huntington and Bonnie (Daniel) Copley of Grayson, Ky.; brother, Bill (Betty) Wilson of New Bern, N.C.; three grandsons, Joshua Bryan Matthews of Fairfax, Va., Derek Lee Matthews of Wheeling, W.Va., and Nicholas Brett Andrew Matthews of Huntington; and two great-grandchildren, Jesse Lee Matthews and Arora Charlotte Matthews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Phillip Warren. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

