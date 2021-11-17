BOBBY JOE WILSON, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Bobby was born January 24, 1937, to Raymond Wilson and Ota Robertson Wilson of Wayne County, W.Va. He married Charlotte Jenanne Bryan in July of 1958 and loved her until his journey on Earth was complete. Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jenanne, his parents and a brother, Dallas (Jeanette) Wilson of Huntington, W.Va. Bobby Joe, a longtime youth football coach and founding member of the Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, worked several years for the Corrugated Box and Container Company in Guyandotte, before retiring from the Wayne County Board of Education. He is survived by two loving daughters, Lisa Renee (Gary) Wilson of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kelli Jo (Dave) Ferris of Huntington; two sisters, Delores (JR) O’Brien of Huntington and Bonnie (Daniel) Copley of Grayson, Ky.; brother, Bill (Betty) Wilson of New Bern, N.C.; three grandsons, Joshua Bryan Matthews of Fairfax, Va., Derek Lee Matthews of Wheeling, W.Va., and Nicholas Brett Andrew Matthews of Huntington; and two great-grandchildren, Jesse Lee Matthews and Arora Charlotte Matthews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Phillip Warren. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Akron man faces life for role in W.Va drug conspiracy
- Kimberly Bowen: Cabell Huntington workers have lost faith in their employer
- Two Cabell residents among W.Va.’s latest virus deaths
- Man whose son was killed after shooting two deputies believes son never had gun
- Local trio Southeast Ohio defensive players of the year
- PASTOR WINFORD ALLEN CURRY
- STEPHANIE ARLINE CODY BOWEN
- Hospital cuts off health benefits for striking workers
- Wayne woman admits fraud in Medicaid case
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before UAB game
- Photos: Memorial Fountain Ceremony at Marshall
- Photos: Huntington Veterans Day ceremony
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Huntington vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Princeton, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, football
- Photos: Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. South Charleston