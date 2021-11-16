BOBBY JOE WILSON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Charlotte Bryant, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an employee of Wayne County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com

