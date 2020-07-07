Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BOBBY LEE SLONE, 55, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Hazlett Cemetery. He was born February 1, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Barbara Ann Davis Slone and the late Jackie C. Slone. Bobby was a former employee with Midline Industries and a 1984 graduate of Fort Gay High School. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Jackie C. Slone Jr.; nieces Karri (John) Justice and Lauren Paige (Shane) Case; five great-nephews, Abele, Zach, Alex, Mason and Easton; two uncles and two aunts, Bill Slone, Ralph (Wanda) Davis and Glenna Sturm, and numerous other family and friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.