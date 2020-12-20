BOBBY “BULLET” MAYNARD, 62, of Huntington, passed away on November 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He never gave up. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Doris Maynard; a sister, Debbie Maynard Gavazzi. He is survived by his son, David Maynard; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Harold Masker; and several nieces and nephews. Bullet graduated from Vinson High School in 1978. He excelled in football, track and basketball. He had tremendous speed, thus the nickname Bullet. He coached youth and middle school football for 19 years at Vinson. He loved coaching and watching the kids develop into young adults. He was a truck driver for Ducky’s Auto Parts. Bobby was a loyal friend to many and was always there when needed. He will be missed. Special thanks to Carol and Danny Davenport and Harold Masker for taking care of Bullet, along with special thanks to Kim McFann for adopting Bullet’s best friend, his dog, T.J. Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial at a later date; he requested an outing and for everyone to have a good time. Reger Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
