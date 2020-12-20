BOBBY “BULLET” MAYNARD, 62, of Huntington, passed away on November 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He never gave up. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Doris Maynard; a sister, Debbie Maynard Gavazzi. He is survived by his son, David Maynard; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Harold Masker; and several nieces and nephews. Bullet graduated from Vinson High School in 1978. He excelled in football, track and basketball. He had tremendous speed, thus the nickname Bullet. He coached youth and middle school football for 19 years at Vinson. He loved coaching and watching the kids develop into young adults. He was a truck driver for Ducky’s Auto Parts. Bobby was a loyal friend to many and was always there when needed. He will be missed. Special thanks to Carol and Danny Davenport and Harold Masker for taking care of Bullet, along with special thanks to Kim McFann for adopting Bullet’s best friend, his dog, T.J. Due to COVID-19, there will be a memorial at a later date; he requested an outing and for everyone to have a good time. Reger Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.