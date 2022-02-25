BOBBY NAPIER SR., 83, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., with Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. He was born on April 5, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., the son of the late Walter and Eunice Elva Lucas Napier. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church and a retired truck driver with the Keebler Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Robertson Napier, two grandchildren, and two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Cheryl Lynn Napier, Bobby Moore Napier Jr., Tina Marie and Timothy Poirier, and Elizabeth Dawn Napier Chambers and Robbie Chambers, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Grace Gospel Missionary Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall University files lawsuit against Conference USA
- Ex-funeral director accused of placing camera in funeral home restroom
- Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social media
- Wayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI charge Wednesday
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- Design plans, details on Chesapeake Bypass project shared with community
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Sweet Street closes down on Valentine's Day
- Marshall granted restraining order against Conference USA
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicates two homes
- Photos: "Twosday" celebration at Southside Elementary
- Photos: Marshall vs. Charlotte, men's basketball
- Photos: Wayne vs. Lincoln County, girls basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball sectional
- Photos: Fairland vs. Portsmouth West, boys basketball sectional
- Photos: Immersion Excursion Trolley Tour