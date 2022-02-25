BOBBY NAPIER SR., 83, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va., with Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. He was born on April 5, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., the son of the late Walter and Eunice Elva Lucas Napier. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church and a retired truck driver with the Keebler Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Robertson Napier, two grandchildren, and two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Cheryl Lynn Napier, Bobby Moore Napier Jr., Tina Marie and Timothy Poirier, and Elizabeth Dawn Napier Chambers and Robbie Chambers, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Grace Gospel Missionary Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

