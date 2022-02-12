“For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands.” II Corinthians 5:1 NIV. BOBBY WINFORD JOHNSON, 85, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born July 13, 1936, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late James and Laura Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Lee Johnson; sisters, Ethlene Johnson Stollings, Marie Johnson, Thelma Burns and Anna Lee Adkins; and brothers, Wilford Johnson and Elmer Johnson. He retired in 1998 from the West Virginia Division of Highways. He loved to go fishing, watch Westerns, and spend time with his grandchildren and his two dogs. He is survived by one son, Randy Johnson (Beverly) of West Hamlin, W.Va.; one grandson, Shawn Johnson (Sabrina) of South Point, Ohio; one granddaughter, Jaimee Gue (Nicholas) of West Hamlin, W.Va.; six great-grandchildren, Lucy, Leo and Calvin Johnson, and Jenna, Jaycee and Jayla Gue; and one sister, Jean Bragg. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Donna and Amber Jeffrey, Judy Salmons, Terry Pennington, LCOC and the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at McGhee Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., with ministers Tommy Adkins and Lonnie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

