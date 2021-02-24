BONITA “BONNIE” PEARL MULLINS, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her residence. Bonnie was born August 1, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ralph and Deloris Perdue Akers. She was a homemaker and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge No. 156 of Wayne, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Phillip Warren. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Mullins, two sons, Jeffrey Mullins, Gregory Mullins, and one nephew, Eric Luther. Survivors include one son, Timothy Mullins; two daughters, Tamara Mullins, Nicole Mullins; four grandchildren, Brooklyn Mullins, Austin Mullins, Braylen Leslie, Bryce Leslie; in addition, one sister, Gail (Frank) Luther; one niece, Shannon Luther (son Collin) survive her as well. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. Dilip Nair and to Brian Massie, Bonnie’s home health nurse, for the care given to her. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

