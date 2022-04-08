BONNELL BOWEN, 87, of Kenova, husband of Lenore Ellen Bowen, died April 7 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 11 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Docks Creek, Kenova. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you