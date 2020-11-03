BONNIE EVELYN CYFERS ADKINS, 71 of Ranger, W.Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice of Huntington after a long illness. She was born April 7, 1949, in Ranger, W.Va., to the late Rev. William and Polly Osborn Cyfers. She was a faithful member of Ranger United Baptist Church since 1963. She was a stay-at-home-mom and homemaker, who was a true example of a virtuous woman. She loved her family dearly and was surrounded by family at her passing. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents; three brothers, Clarence Roger, Rev. Terry Lee and infant Larry Cyfers; sister-in-law, Patty Price Wentz; her cherished twin granddaughters, Hannah and Rachel Adkins; close friend, Alan Sherrell Price; and in-laws, Ward and Hildred Adkins. Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Kenneth Adkins, for over 52 years; son, Larry Dewayne (Rebecca) Adkins; precious granddaughter, Ashley Faith; daughter, Tawana Kay (Troy) Wiley; sister, Ruby Smith; sister-in-law, Linda S. Cyfers, all of Ranger; brother, Rev. Darnell (Linda) Cyfers of Harts; brother-in-law, Rev. John Wentz; lifelong friends, LaDonna Price and Cheryl Smith; special cousins, Jeanie Adkins, all of Ranger, and Sherry and Lisa Adkins of Lincoln Park, Mich.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, church family and friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Joey Ferguson and Rev. Darnell Cyfers officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service on Wednesday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
