BONNIE JEAN LOWE TEETERS, 78, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Harry James Teeters, died April 18 in Pikeville Medical Center. She retired from the housekeeping department at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 23 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial will follow in the Lowe Family Cemetery, Hatfield, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the funeral home. Masks or facial covering and social distance are required. www.hatfieldsfc.com

