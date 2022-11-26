Bonnie Jean Porter
SYSTEM

BONNIE JEAN PORTER, 66 of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born March 30, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clifford and Mary Ellen Stamper Porter. Bonnie was a retired hotel manager for Super 8. An infant daughter, Crystal Gail Bowens also preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Shari Devaney of Fort Gay, W.Va.; a son, Neal Bowens of Fort Gay, W.Va.; a brother, Clifton Porter (Teresa) of Dunlow, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Dylan Devaney, Madison Devaney, Gavin Devaney, Kailei Bowens, Laiken Bowens and Ahlyah Bowens; along with two nieces and three nephews. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for the extraordinary care given to our mother during her final days.

