BONNIE MARIE CLARK MATOVICH, 84, of Ceredo, formerly of Prichard, widow of Paul Matovich and Charles Thacker, died June 29. She retired from Prichard Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Contributions may be made to the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV 25514. 

