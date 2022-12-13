BONNIE PEARL ADKINS BURKS passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was 91. Bonnie was born on July 1, 1931, and lived in the Ona, W.Va., area her entire life. She is survived by her husband of almost 73 years, Leonard W. Burks. She is also survived by her only child, Terry Stockman (Peter) of Kiawah Island, S.C., and New York, N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents, Dennis and Vesta Adkins, and all seven of her siblings. Bonnie graduated from Milton High School as the class valedictorian. She worked for most of her adult life at INCO Alloys (now Special Metals) where she supervised the invoicing department. After retiring, she enjoyed spending winters in Florida as a "snowbird." She was a member of Good Shepherd Freewill Baptist Church in Barboursville. She attended church regularly until limited mobility made this too difficult. She was a self-taught pianist and organist, playing for numerous local churches over the years. She enjoyed participating in church choirs and singing groups. A graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., Thursday, December 15 at 2 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

