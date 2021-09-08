BOYCE WARDEN THOMPSON, of Salt Rock, W.Va., born October 5, 1940, in West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away September 5, 2021, at the age of eighty years and eleven months. He was the son of the late William and Essie Mae (Baker) Thompson and is also preceded in death by one sister, Dorcas Thompson Shull. He married his wife, Charlotte Hatfield Thompson, on December 7, 1979, who passed away on September 7, 2021. Boyce was a member of Upper Madison United Baptist Church and was also a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He is survived by five children, Michael (Mary Kate) Thompson, Boyce Thompson, Teresa (Griff) Hall, Lisa (Thomas) McKinney, Matthew Thompson; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue (Larry) Becket; one brother, LJ (Dreama) Thompson; one aunt, Emma Sammons; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Tony Poindexter and Lowell Fulks officiating. Interment will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va., with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post No. 111, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

