Noted San Francisco Bay Area musician BOYD JARRELL died suddenly on October 6, apparently of a heart attack. He died doing what he most loved, getting ready for a rehearsal of the Marin College Oratorio Singers. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Marin County, Calif.
A native of Huntington, W.Va., Boyd was the son of the late Boyd Jarrell Sr. and Mary Katherine Estler Jarrell. Boyd Jarrell Sr. was the managing editor of The Herald-Dispatch. He attended Cammack and Huntington High Schools. He was a soloist in the children’s choir of First Presbyterian Church. He attended Marshall University, where he earned BA and Master of Performing Arts degrees. He spent a summer at Dartmouth College, studying with Martin Best of the Royal Shakespeare Company.
An uncle, William C. Estler, recruited him to San Francisco to see if he could make a career in singing. This set his course for his long career in music performance, primarily as a bass-baritone soloist and conductor.
Boyd served as the Cantor and Associate Choirmaster at Grace Cathedral, training the Boys Choir, for over twenty-five years. He then moved to the College of Marin for 17 years as director of choral programs. He continued to perform as a soloist, including Paul Hillier’s Theatre of Voices, San Francisco Ballet, Bach Chorale and realized his lifelong dream as the bass-baritone soloist for Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
His other major passion was the outdoors, especially the Sierra Nevada range. He took every chance to pack up his Jeep and head up the hill for snowshoeing, hiking and backpacking trips to Grouse Ridge or the East Side. Having a dog or two along was not optional — it was mandatory. His hiking buddy was his cousin David Jarrell. Boyd was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors and the Thundering Herd.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Linda Crawford Jarrell, San Francisco; sister, Mary Lynne Jarrell Calhoun (Lawrence), Sandy Spring, Md.; nieces, Eliza Katherine Calhoun (Joe Keady), D.C.; Mary Laura Calhoun (Kevin Bogardus), D.C.; grand-niece, Isabel Katherine Bogardus, and grand-nephew, Malcolm Gibson Bogardus. He is also survived by Aunt Mary Lou Estler, Orchard Hills, Barboursville, W.Va., and many well-loved Estler and Jarrell cousins.
There will be a memorial service in the spring.
Donations can be made out to M.C.C.D. with Marin Oratorio Fund in the memo section, and be sent to College of Marin Music Department, Attn: Joanna Pinckney, 835 College Ave., Kentfield, CA 94904.
“People are lucky if they get to do what they love and are good at it.” — Roth