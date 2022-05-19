BOYD MICHAEL HANSON, age 59, of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home with his family.
On September 4, 1962, Boyd was born to Stanley and Sydney Boyd Hanson in Wheeling, W.Va. He spent his early childhood in Middletown, Md., before moving to Ceredo, W.Va., where he graduated from C-K High School. He went on to graduate with a Finance degree from Marshall University. He married his wife, Melissa, in 1997, and they relocated to Pittsburgh where Boyd began his 25-year career with C.S. McKee. Together, they have three children, Zachary, Sydney, and Hannah.
He loved sports, fishing, and being outdoors but found his greatest joy on the golf course. Boyd never knew a stranger and had a gift for engaging people in a way that made them feel valued and at ease. He was always making friends and showing interest in others.
In addition to his wife and three children, Boyd has many loving family members, who include his parents; siblings Kelly (Bill) Adkins, Bruce (Linda) Hanson, Lori (Phil) Yeoman, and Jill (Bob) Boyes; in-laws, Paul and Dorinda Messinger Lucas; brother-in-law, Scott (Adria) Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Gospel Life Church, 242 S. Washington St., Evans City, PA 16033, from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022. The celebration of his life will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Boyd's honor may be made to Pine Valley Bible Camp, https:/pinevalleycamp.org.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
