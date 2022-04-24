BRAD ARTHUR, a postal worker, and resident of Longs, South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2022, while delivering mail on his daily route. Brad was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on December 22, 1978. After completing Cabell Midland High School and graduating from Marshall University in 2002, he began his professional career in various sales capacities. Brad loved people and people loved Brad. His infectious smile and laughter was a welcome mat to anyone he met. He created countless lifetime friends on his short journey expanding from coast to coast. Although his friends were many; Adam Johnson, Shannon Bates, Jeremy Crookshanks, Jason Shilot, and Jeff Ratcliff engraved lasting memories for him. Brad enjoyed watching a variety of sports. There was never a day that Brad lost his enthusiasm for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Even at their worst, Brad’s positivity and zest for life made you feel they were always champions! It was his loyalty to Marshall University’s Thundering Herd that made him a super supporting fan. Brad’s competitive spirit and love for the game was apparent on any golf course or putting green that he might visit. Music was another one of Brad’s passions. He enjoyed attending concerts and listening to his favorite artist, The Dave Matthew’s Band. You could always pick him out of the crowd with his Grateful Dead T-shirt. Brad was one of a kind! Brad is survived by his parents, Steve and Susan Arthur; his sister, Ashley Arthur; his aunt and uncles, Rita (Mike) Kirtner and Sam (Kathy) Gooch; and cousins, Dawn Kirtner, Reeves Kirtner, and Creath Gooch. A memorial service for this extraordinary man will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Lee Funeral Home in Little River, South Carolina, at 3 p.m. Friends are encouraged to attend to remember and celebrate a special life. Share fond memories and sympathies at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- Local makeup artist works on movie set
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- Letter to the editor: Biden is the worst president ever
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
- Chuck Landon: MU's Driskell isn't unknown anymore
- BETTY JO LEDBETTER WOLFORD
Collections
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: Cabell-Huntington Health Department recognizes COVID-19 pandemic volunteers
- Photos: Easter service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: 2022 Marshall Bowl-a-Thon
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Marshall University's Donning of Kente Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall University Student Research and Creativity Symposium
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe students assist mural artist Betsy Casañas