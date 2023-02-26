BRADRICK "Brad" TAYLOR ARTRIP, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his residence. Brad was born July 29, 1979 in Huntington,W.Va., to Mark and Marni Asbury Artrip. He was a disabled U.S. Army Veteran having served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents, Lucian and Janice Asbury; maternal grandmother, Janet Bentley; his paternal grandfather, Delbert Artrip and his companion, Nikki Grubb. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children; Dakota Church, Alexis Church, Blake Thornburg, Preston Church and Kaiden Thornburg; one brother, Justin Artrip and his wife Gabriella Sandona-Artrip; nephew, Atlas Sandona-Miller; two nieces, Solaris Sandona-Artrip, Serelle Sandona-Artrip, maternal grandfather, Larry Bentley; paternal grandmother, Pamela Artrip; special friend, Michelle Haynie; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, February 28 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave at 2:30 p.m. for the graveside military rites at Ridgelawn Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Burial will follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hal Greer traffic to drop to one lane each way during construction
- Rohrbach: DHHR facility will be office space
- January indictments in Cabell County released
- Police roundup: One dead in Huntington shooting
- Robert (Butch Porter) Clay
- Cabell sheriff gives update on dash, body cams initiative
- Costs increasing for Nucor's planned steel mill in Mason County
- WV trooper faces domestic battery, strangulation charges
- Marshall men cap regular season at ODU Friday
- Larry David Walker
Collections
- Photos: At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball
- Photos: Mardi Gras celebration at Heritage Station
- Photos: Wayne vs. Scott, girls basketball
- Photos: Wayne girls defeat Lincoln County for Sectional Championship
- Photos: Marshall football conducts weightlifting session
- Photos: Girls basketball sectional semifinal, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Girls basketball sectional final, Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: City of Huntington conducts swearing-in ceremony for police chief Phil Watkins
- Photos: West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV wrestling
- Photos: Community meets with local leaders concerning proposed DHHR group home