BRADRICK "Brad" TAYLOR ARTRIP, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his residence. Brad was born July 29, 1979 in Huntington,W.Va., to Mark and Marni Asbury Artrip. He was a disabled U.S. Army Veteran having served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents, Lucian and Janice Asbury; maternal grandmother, Janet Bentley; his paternal grandfather, Delbert Artrip and his companion, Nikki Grubb. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children; Dakota Church, Alexis Church, Blake Thornburg, Preston Church and Kaiden Thornburg; one brother, Justin Artrip and his wife Gabriella Sandona-Artrip; nephew, Atlas Sandona-Miller; two nieces, Solaris Sandona-Artrip, Serelle Sandona-Artrip, maternal grandfather, Larry Bentley; paternal grandmother, Pamela Artrip; special friend, Michelle Haynie; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, February 28 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave at 2:30 p.m. for the graveside military rites at Ridgelawn Memorial Park at 3 p.m. Burial will follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

