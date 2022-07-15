BRANDON ALAN WOODS, 38 of Wayne, son of Pamela Woods Cervantes, died July 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. July 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with a procession leaving for the cemetery at 1:30 pm. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. July 16 at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.

