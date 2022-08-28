BRANDON LEE MORRIS, 38 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022. He is survived by his daughter Alessa Abigail Morris of Winfield, W.Va., whom he loved more than this world. He is also survived by his mother Mary Margaret Withrow and his stepfather Douglas William Withrow of Huntington, W.Va., and his stepmother Charlotte Tucker of Barboursville, W.Va. Brandon is also survived by his very loving sister Sarina Alaine Withrow of Huntington, W.Va., and a stepbrother, Carl Runyon and a stepsister, Heather Runyon. He is also survived by a very special love of his life and fiancée, Angela Hendrickson of Lynchburg, Va.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father Gregory Eugene Tucker. He was also preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Larry (Tommy) Tucker of Huntington, W.Va., Jackson (Jack) Morris and Mary (Emogene) Morris of Huntington, W.Va.
He is survived by his loving grandmother Norma Tucker of Huntington, W.Va. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, Frances Morris Hermes of Texas, Paul Morris of Ohio, Teresa Morris Wallace (Norman) of Delaware, David Morris (Margot) of Huntington, W.Va., Kim Tucker Fight of Ohio, Tara Tucker Crowder (Mike) of Huntington, W.Va. He is also survived by 14 cousins. Brandon grew up in Wilmington, N.C., and had many dear and special friends as well.
Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, will be handling the cremation. Services will be held at River Cities Community Church, 4385 US Route 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be Friday September 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a memorial service immediately after with Pastor Larry Greene officiating.
