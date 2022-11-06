BREANNA JO HALL, 30, of Walterboro, S.C., entered into rest alongside her fiancé, Tylor Sapp, Monday evening, October 31, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Walterboro, S.C. Born October 8, 1992 in Huntington, West Virginia, she was a daughter of Tate Parker and the late Joseph Hall, and the late Ida Adkins Parker. "Bre" as she was known by all, was full of life and lived each day to the fullest. She enjoyed the outdoors and being on the water. She loved animals and attended Faith - Walterboro. She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with Grayson and Easton. Surviving in addition to her dad, Tate of Walterboro, S.C. is a son, Grayson Sapp; a sister, Brittany Smith (Jason); a brother, David Brent Mays; four nephews: Jayden, Braxton, Lincoln, and Kingston; her grandparents, Deborah Branham and Rob Parker; and her great-grandmother, Ann Grooms. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as extended family members to include Tylor's family whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Tony Sapp, and her beloved grandparents. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident remembered by peers, teammates
- Cabell Midland gets emotional senior night win
- Police: Fight with bar staff occurred before employee of neighboring business was shot
- Victim in Huntington shooting remains in critical condition
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two local businesses announce closings
- Police roundup: Man accused of attacking, kidnapping woman
- Hillbilly Hibachi is grilling up something tasty at Camp Landing in Ashland
- Warrants filed after man accused of crashing into Marshall University building
- Rev. Howard "Jim" Franklin Jr.
Collections
- Photos: Readers share their 2022 Halloween photos
- Photos: Trunk-or-Treat at St. Mary's Center for Education
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Check out these Halloween decorations in Huntington
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's 132nd Annual Dinner
- Photos: Huntington tops Hurricane, 24-21
- Photos: Highlawn Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat
- Photos: Dinner with Rocco
- Photos: Marshall vs. UPike, men's basketball
- Photos: The Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention