BRENDA AMELIA HALL BROWNING, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on July 4, 2020. She was born November 19, 1935 in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late Donald and Frances Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leander Hall. She was a graduate of Man High School and Marshall University. She taught Adult Basic Education in Cabell County for many years. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the VA Medical Center where she was awarded “Volunteer of the Year” in 2009. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, R. Jennings Browning. Also surviving are her four daughters and their families, Barbara Browning Tufts and her husband Allen and their children Cam Tufts (Jenn), Andrew Tufts (Emily), Adam Tufts (Molly), Alex Tufts (Lauren), and Aaron Tufts; Marsha Browning Ball and her husband Jeff and their children Stephen Ball and Jennifer Ball Haner (Mykal); Beverly Browning Auvil and her husband Jon and their children Caroline Auvil, Elizabeth Auvil and Katherine Auvil; Susan Browning Pelfrey and her children Timothy Pelfrey and Samantha Pelfrey. She was affectionately known as “Nan” to her 12 grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Central United Methodist Church in Huntington, officiated by Pastor Michael Rexroad and the Rev. Dr. Ford Price. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
