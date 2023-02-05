BRENDA ANN NAPIER, 67, of Huntington, wife of Johnny Lee Napier, passed away Tuesday January 31, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington by Rev. Jim Parsons. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. She was born December 25, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles H. McCagg Sr. and Anna Lavina Lucas McCagg. She worked for many years at Tudor's Biscuit World, Ceredo and in recent years at Food Fair, Ceredo, where she loved her work family. She enjoyed working with the public and loved the community. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son in law, Judy Ann Murray and Gregory Paul Murray; her grandson, John Paul Murray, and his special friend, Katie Webb; son and granddaughters, John William Napier and Daisy Marie Napier and Violet LeeAnn Napier; brother and sister in law, Charles Howard McCagg Jr. and Connie Jackson McCagg; sister and brother in law, Connie and Virgil Blake; brothers in law, Elijah Napier and Alfred Napier; and sister in law, Libby Napier; and several nieces and nephews whom she adored. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday February 6, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
