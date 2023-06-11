BRENDA CUMMINGS, 70, of Hamlin, W.Va. passed away on June 6, 2023. She was born February 16, 1953, the daughter of the late Ewell and Avenelle Cummings. She is survived by her sister, Becky Nisbet of Ona. She was a caring and giving aunt to her two nieces, Abby (Tim) Jenkins of Milton and Amber (Brett) Hodgdon of Winfield. Her two great-nieces, Sydney Hodgdon and Charlotte Jenkins, and two-great nephews, Connor Jenkins and Owen Hodgdon, held a special place in her heart.
Brenda was a dedicated early childhood educator, having spent more than 30 years as a kindergarten teacher. During her career and throughout her retirement, Brenda often volunteered her time as a tutor for children. She was most passionate about teaching children how to read. She was an avid reader and tried to foster a love of reading in children, always buying and gifting books to others. Brenda was a longtime member of Hamlin United Methodist Church and had been an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority since 1994.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
FREDERICK EUGENE WILSON, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.