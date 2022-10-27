BRENDA DIANE ROCKEL, 59, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 23. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Handley Funeral Home; burial at Fairview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Charleston wants Huntington business to pay capital city's B&O tax
- Kevin Dwayne Harshbarger
- Jeffrey E. Hood
- Autumn Colors Express trains resume W.Va. excursions
- Hurricane woman wins 2022 Toyota in Chili Fest raffle
- Behind the scenes of the Fox Nation original movie 'Christmas at The Greenbrier'
- Herd defeats James Madison 26-12
- Mark Allen Rice
- Doctors face off for WV House 26 seat
Collections
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championships
- Photos: Huntington Pride Festival
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland, 41-21
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates four
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 soccer championships
- Photos: Pumpkin Carving Contest at The Market
- Photos: Marshall University Unity Walk
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, football
- Photos: Preparations continue at Kenova's Pumpkin House
- Photos: Halloween celebration at Ona Speedway